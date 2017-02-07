'Firewise' meeting to offer ways Lake Jocassee residents can protect against wildfires

The non-profit group Friends of Jocassee will host a meeting Tuesday at Devil’s Fork State Park to inform people living in the area about protecting their homes from wildfire and how controlled burns can help.

Per a news release, the "Firewise" meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Holcombe Room at Devils Fork State Park, which is located at 161 Holcombe Circle in Salem

Firefighters from the South Carolina Forestry Commission will lead the discussion.

Topics will include preparing structures and landscapes to resist wildfire, best ways to evacuate, and how controlled burns conducted by public land management agencies can reduce wildfire risks.

