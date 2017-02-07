DHEC offers free HIV testing on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is conducting free HIV testing on Tuesday and is partnering with community-based organizations to sponsor HIV testing events through the week in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, the agency stated in a news release.

"We know that more than 12,600 African-Americans in our state are living with HIV/AIDS," said Linda Bell, MD, state epidemiologist and director of DHEC’s Bureau of Disease Control. "There are more, however, who have not yet been tested and don't know their HIV status.

Bell said various tests will be offered throughout the state in county health departments and with community agencies. Testing including the traditional blood draw method and the rapid test, which provides preliminary results in less than one hour.

"The annual observance emphasizes the steps that individuals, families, agencies and communities can take together to make the greatest impact and reduce the stigma of testing," Bell said. "Those steps include learning the facts about HIV, getting tested, becoming involved and helping to link people with HIV to treatment. All of these are ways to make a difference in your community."

Find National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day events and testing sites near you by calling DHEC's AIDS/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS or by visiting http://www.scdhec.gov/stdhiv .

