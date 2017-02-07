SC robotics teams to compete in state championships at Gaffney H - FOX Carolina 21

SC robotics teams to compete in state championships at Gaffney High School

Posted: Updated:
A robotics team from Greenville practices ahead of the state championship (Feb. 7, 2016/ FOX Carolina) A robotics team from Greenville practices ahead of the state championship (Feb. 7, 2016/ FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Robotics Education Foundation will host the South Carolina FIRST Tech Challenge state championship on Saturday in Gaffney.

More than two dozen teams from middle and high schools across the state will put their robots to the test during the competition at Gaffney High School.

Events will kick off at 9 a.m. at the school, located at 149 Twin Lake Road in Gaffney.

Three teams will advance to the South Super-Regional Championship in Athens, Ga in March.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.