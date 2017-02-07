SC robotics teams to compete in state championships at Gaffney High School

A robotics team from Greenville practices ahead of the state championship (Feb. 7, 2016/ FOX Carolina)

The South Carolina Robotics Education Foundation will host the South Carolina FIRST Tech Challenge state championship on Saturday in Gaffney.

More than two dozen teams from middle and high schools across the state will put their robots to the test during the competition at Gaffney High School.

Events will kick off at 9 a.m. at the school, located at 149 Twin Lake Road in Gaffney.

Three teams will advance to the South Super-Regional Championship in Athens, Ga in March.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.