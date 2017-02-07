Waiter accused of using fake credit cards to forge tips, defraud restaurant

A waiter at a Greenwood restaurant was arrested after collecting fraudulent tips, according to a GWDToday.com article.

Per the report, Jonathan Robert Gray, 27, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent over $2,000 but under $10,000.

The restaurant told police Gray had been manipulating the credit card machines and using fake credit cards to print receipts, which he then forged tip amounts on and tuned into the restaurant as earned tips.

The illegal activity reportedly took place between September and October, during which time Gray made $2,966.54 in tips.

