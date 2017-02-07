Teen charged as adult after fight with knife at Upstate high school

A 16-year-old girl was charged as as adult after Laurens County School District 55 said one student was cut during a fight involving a knife at Laurens District High School Tuesday morning.

A district spokesman said around 7:45 a.m., a fight broke out in the gymnasium of the school. A female student reportedly chased another student from the bleachers while wielding a knife.

The spokesman said a third student who was a bystander in the incident was injured with the knife when the suspect rushed past her. She was treated for minor injuries by the school nurse.

A teacher reportedly intervened in the situation and was able to capture the teen suspect to prevent any further injuries. The school resource officer took the teen into custody.

After determining there was no additional threat to safety or security, the district said no additional police presence was needed. Parents of all three students connected to the incident were called, but the district said the parents of the victims did not want to press charges.

Multiple cell phone videos were being circulated among parents and students purportedly showing the incident unfold in the school gymnasium.

In the videos, one person can be seen chasing another before an apparent, brief physical confrontation. The video has not yet been confirmed by authorities as being connected to the incident.

Multiple viewers sent this clip to the FOX Carolina News Facebook page, including one person who said she filmed it and FOX Carolina could share the video but asked that her name not be released. The video's audio track was removed due to heavy profanity.

Deputies said the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening puncture wound, which did not require stitches.

16-year-old Shaquila Williams was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon on school property.

She was formally charged as an adult during a bond hearing at the Laurens County Detention Center Wednesday morning.

"Based on the age of the defendant and the nature of the charge, state law requires that this matter be initiated in Circuit Court/General Sessions (adult) court," Solicitor David Stumbo stated in an e-mail. "We will be reviewing the investigative file with the Sheriff Reynolds and his staff in the coming weeks to determine the appropriate and just course of action."

The judge set bond at $50,000 during the hearing.

Williams will be held at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia until she makes bond.

The judge also ordered the teen to make avoid all contact with the victims in person, online, and via phone or message.

Below is the full statement released by Edward Murray, Director of Administrative Services on Tuesday:

