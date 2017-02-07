Deputies: Human remains found in Buncombe Co. identified, no foul play suspected

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have released the identity of the deceased individual whose remains were found this month.

Deputies were investigating after human skeletal remains were found on a property in Leicester on the evening of February 2.

Reports say the remains were found along Dix Creek Road around 6 p.m.

After an investigation by the medical examiner, deputies have announced the deceased individual has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Louis McKinney of Dix Creek #1 in Leicester.

Officials say there are no indications that the death was a result of any foul play. McKinney's official cause of death, however, is still pending.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

