Deputies: Arson suspect in custody after months on the run

An Old Fort man who deputies had been hunting for months after he was accused of setting his own home on fire is now in custody.

McDowell County deputies said Randy Keith Hensley, 48, of Camp Creek Road was arrested on Feb. 2 on a charge of second-degree arson.

Deputies said they began investigating on Oct. 25 after an explosion at a mobile home located on Nightingale Drive.

The mobile home suffered an estimated $20,000 worth of damage and deputies said a joint investigation revealed the fire had been intentionally set.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.