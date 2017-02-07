SC rep. who prosecuted Susan Smith to run for Congress

The former prosecutor who made the case against Susan Smith is set to run for Congress.

State Rep. Tommy Pope told the Herald of Rock Hill on Monday that he'll seek the GOP nomination if Mick Mulvaney is approved to head up the federal Office of Management and Budget.

Last week, two Senate committees voted along party lines to send Mulvaney's nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

Pope is currently House speaker pro tem. He had previously said he planned to run for governor in 2018.

As a solicitor in the 1990s, Pope rose to nationwide fame for his case against Smith, the Union County mother who killed her two sons by rolling her car into a lake. Smith is serving a life sentence in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.