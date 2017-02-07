Police charge Greenwood woman with DUI after finding her asleep in running car with child

Officers with the Greenwood City Police Department said a woman faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after she was found sleeping in a running car with a young child in the back.

According to officers, upon arrival, they found 20-year-old Santorria Latrice Timpson asleep at the red light of Mathis Road with the car running, in drive and her foot on the brake.

They said they also found a 2-year-old child in the back seat without a seat belt on.

Officers stated they positioned their patrol cars in front of the vehicle, as precaution. They said as they attempted to gain access, Timpson woke up and unlocked the doors.

Police said Timpson told officers she fell asleep because she did not sleep for 48 hours. Officers noticed she was slurring her speech and had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her.

Officers stated Timpson was arrested after failing field sobriety test and was charged with DUI, child endangerment and DUS after finding out that her license was suspended from not paying traffic tickets.

