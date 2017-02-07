SLED: 3 charged in car crash for insurance money scheme

Agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division said three Greenwood men have been arrested and accused of staging a 2013 car crash in order to get insurance money.

SLED said Damario Dashon Crawford, 25, and Kontravus Keon Henderson, 26, were arrested in January. Marchell Rappley, 27, was arrested on Monday.

All three suspects were charged with presenting a false claim for insurance payment.

According to warrants, the three men staged a crash in November 2013 in Laurens County and submitted false injury and damage claims totaling $31,970 to insurance companies.

