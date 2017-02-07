Sheriff: Anderson Co. jail holding nearly twice as many inmates as intended

The new Anderson County sheriff said he is pushing for changes at the county detention center.

Sheriff Chad McBride said the jail was designed to hold 257 occupants, but is currently housing more than 460 inmates. In some cases, cells meant to hold five people are currently holding up to 25 prisoners, McBride said.

The sheriff is concerned about the danger to both officers and inmates due to overcrowding - a concern he said has been shared by the two previous sheriffs in office.

McBride said the issue is becoming more pressing as he increases the agency's boots on the ground. Increasing narcotics deputies from 6 to 20 means more arrests, he said.

The sheriff has discussed the problem with Anderson County Council, who he said supports building a new jail, but officials are currently trying to work out a way to pay for it.

