Deputies searching for wanted Greenville Co. suspect

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man who is wanted after a robbery on Feb. 5.

Deputies said they have been unable to locate Carlton Emanuel Staggs, 26, after the incident at Woodlea Oaks Apartments on Edwards Road around 9:30 p.m. Staggs was reportedly approached by two men before a gunshot was heard.

Witnesses reported seeing Staggs getting into a black sedan with the suspects.

Although Staggs was initially considered missing, on Tuesday deputies said he is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant and a 10-year prison stay. Deputies said there is no reason to believe he was kidnapped or in danger.

Staggs was charged in 2013 with attempted murder after nearly hitting two pedestrians and driving his car at officers, according to officials. Staggs suffered non-life-threatening injuries when one of the officers used his service weapon to fire at his vehicle.

Staggs was also arrested in 2016 during "Operation Rolling Thunder" and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon.

A background check revealed previous charges for drug trafficking, possession, assault and indecent exposure.

Staggs is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 155 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including facial tattoos of a crown and a cross.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

