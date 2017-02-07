Spartanburg officers ask for help finding wanted suspects - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg officers ask for help finding wanted suspects

Posted: Updated:
Robert Thomas and Leslie "Nikki" Stanley (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook) Robert Thomas and Leslie "Nikki" Stanley (Source: Spartanburg Police Dept. Facebook)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two suspects wanted on active warrants.

On a Facebook post on their page, officers state Robert Thomas and Leslie “Nikki” Stanley are wanted for shoplifting enhanced and Stanley is also wanted in Greenville County for a bench warrant.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532, the tip line at 864-573-0000, or click here to private message the Spartanburg Police Department Facebook page. All information will be kept confidential.

