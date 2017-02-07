Warrants: Upstate man accused of putting child in oven, choking woman

A Landrum man was arrested and accused of inflicting harm on a woman and child.

According to arrest warrants, 29-year-old Jeremy Lynn Peeler assaulted a woman on Feb. 1. Peeler is accused of pulling her hair, choking her and grabbing her to the point of bruising in front of children.

Three days later, Peeler reportedly punched a child in the lip and put the child in an oven, the warrants state.

He is charged with second-degree domestic violence, cruelty to children and driving under suspension, first offense.

Peeler was arrested by the Landrum Police Department and is currently behind held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

