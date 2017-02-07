Silver Alert issued for missing Rutherford Co. man

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Rutherford County man.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Robert Frank Branch III was last seen on Little Far Drive wearing a brown pullover, denim jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Deputies said Branch is 6 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with short, black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 828-286-2711.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.