Pickens Co. to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new jail facilit - FOX Carolina 21

Pickens Co. to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new jail facility

PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Pickens County announced the dates and location of their groundbreaking ceremony for the new Pickens County jail.

On Sept. 2016, the Pickens County Council stated they were working on a solution to fix the overcrowding problem at the Pickens County Detention Center.

Pickens County said they recently purchased the property for this project and this new jail will be located on Catherine Street which is located behind the County Administration buildings in Pickens.  

The ceremony will be held Feb. 24 on the Law Enforcement Center in David Stone Road at 2 p.m. 

