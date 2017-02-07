Firefighters respond to fire in Laurens Co.

The Laurens County Fire Department responded to a fire on Patterson Plan Road in Enoree on Tuesday.

According to firefighters, 2 abandoned structures with no power were fully involved in fire and they both burned to the ground grass, causing the fire to expand to Mountville Road, Cross Hill, Powdersplant Rd, and Marie Meadows Rd.

Fire Director of Lauren's County Fire Department, Greg Lindsey, stated the fire is under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

Stay with FOX Carolina as more details come in.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.