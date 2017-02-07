Police: Car dangled from ledge after driver crashed into Greer bridge, road reopened

Car hangs from overpass in Greer. (Feb. 7, 2017/FOX Carolina)

The Greer Police Department was called to the scene of a vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Officers said a car crashed into a bridge on Gibb Shoals Road was hanging from the ledge over the Enoree River.

Police said no injuries were reported. The roadway was shut down while the vehicle was removed.

The road was reopened shortly before 8 p.m.

