Storms push in tonight, followed by big cold blast tomorrow

Breezy and warm with highs approaching 70 area-wide today. A cold front tonight brings a final round of wet weather, then much colder air. We’ll be watching late overnight for a few strong t-storms.

Tomorrow morning will bring a gusty northwest wind, and that will produce snow in the mountains, mainly along the TN line. A few inches of accumulation are possible along the high peaks. It will be a cold, blustery day in the mountains with highs warming to only 40, while the Upstate will get to the upper 50s with a strong breeze. With strong gusts possible, a few high elevation mountain counties are under a Wind Advisory from 7am-7pm Thursday.

Colder air settles in for all of us on Friday, starting out below freezing and ending up with highs in the low 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. The chill won’t last long, as the 60s are back for the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

