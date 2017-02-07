Official: Anderson District 1 bus involved in crash

Anderson County School District One said a school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

Troopers reported the collision on SC-153 near SC-81 around 3:30 p.m.

A district spokesperson said a truck pulled out and struck the bus. The district initially reported the crash as a hit-and-run, but later said the truck driver stayed on scene and was helpful in resolving the situation.

No students were injured, according to officials. Another school bus is en route to pick up the students.

