Official: Anderson District 1 bus involved in crash - FOX Carolina 21

Official: Anderson District 1 bus involved in crash

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County School District One said a school bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

Troopers reported the collision on SC-153 near SC-81 around 3:30 p.m.

A district spokesperson said a truck pulled out and struck the bus. The district initially reported the crash as a hit-and-run, but later said the truck driver stayed on scene and was helpful in resolving the situation.

No students were injured, according to officials. Another school bus is en route to pick up the students.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.