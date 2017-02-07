Police: Officer thrown to ground during Greenwood traffic stop

The Greenwood County Police Department said an officer was injured during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police said a traffic officer attempted to stop the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, who was speeding on New Market Street around 1:30 p.m.

When traffic stop was initiated, police said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. The officer radioed for backup.

When one of the officers reached into the passenger side of the SUV, the driver reportedly hit the gas. The officer was thrown to the ground and struck in his left calf. He sustained minor injuries.

Police identified the driver as Malcolm Jerome Higgins, who is accused of abandoning the SUV in a wooded area off Hardwood Loop less than a mile from the original stop.

After a search, Higgins was found and apprehended near Phoenix Place Apartments.

He is charged with driving under suspension, second-degree assault and battery, simple marijuana possession, speeding, open container and failure to stop.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.