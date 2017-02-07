Deputies investigating drive-by shooting at Greenville Co. apartments

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road around 5 p.m.

One adult victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. He was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said they believe the gunman was in a white sedan. The suspect reportedly drove into the parking lot of the complex and opened fire, injuring the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 23-CRIME.

