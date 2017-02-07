Deputies investigating drive-by shooting at Greenville Co. apart - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting at Greenville Co. apartments

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the incident was reported at Boulder Creek Apartments on Furman Hall Road around 5 p.m.

One adult victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies. He was transported to the hospital.

Deputies said they believe the gunman was in a white sedan. The suspect reportedly drove into the parking lot of the complex and opened fire, injuring the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 23-CRIME.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.