Boy, 11, to 'stick it to cancer' with Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will host "Stick it to Cancer" night. Joseph will drop the puck at the game. (FOX Carolina)

Jennifer DelliSanti visits with her son, Joseph, who has battled a form of leukemia since he was six. (FOX Carolina)

Joseph DelliSanti, 11, is in a lot of ways a typical boy. He likes Legos and XBox and sports. But he's fought a battle that most children never have to. Nearly five years ago, he was diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

"It's very, very hard," said Joseph, fighting back tears. "Because of all the medicine."

He broke down talking about the needles that are used during his treatment. His mom came over to comfort him.

"It's OK to show your emotions," she says, consoling him. "It's OK to get upset. What do we say?"

"Be brave," Joseph mouths to his mother.

Jennifer DelliSanti is a caregiver at Bon Secours St. Francis. She said her medical background helped her explain what was happening to her son when he was diagnosed at age six. She said, however, it was tough because as a medical caregiver, "you sometimes know too much."

"Joe had to grow up quickly," said Jennifer DelliSanti.

"Never give up, keep trying," Joseph said. That's what he's learned through this journey.

Despite his battle with leukemia, Joseph has enjoyed the simple joys of boyhood, including seeing the Greenville Swamp Rabbits play. Before the upcoming Feb. 10 game, Joseph will be the guest of honor.

"I'm gonna be dropping the puck for the Swamp Rabbits," he said with a smile.

Joseph and other cancer survivors will be honored for the fourth annual "Stick it to Cancer" Night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Bretton Cameron, right wing for the Swamp Rabbits, said the event is important to show cancer survivors their stories are important.

"Unfortunately cancer is around everywhere you go - everyone is affected one way or another," said Cameron. "It's huge for our organization to give back to the community."

Information on the Stick it to Cancer event can be found here.

