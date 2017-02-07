Couple seeks donations to help a puppy abandoned in Greer roadway

A puppy found abandoned and left for dead in the middle of the road is alive and now the couple who saved him are helping the dog find a home.

The puppy, now named Gumby, was found in Greer on a road called Bible Brook Lane. The woman who saved him is being called an angel.

Gumby is still very skinny but he is alive and recovering at West Spartanburg Animal Hospital in Greer. Ricky and Tina Neeble were anxious to get to the vet's office on Tuesday and were ready to see a puppy they brought here last week, who was in bad shape after being abandoned on the road. They found the pit bull mix after they got lost.

Tina Neeble said, "He was not moving at all, you could tell he was about dead. He was so sick, so skinny and I picked him up and he still was hardly moving and I said you're going to be OK buddy, you're going to be OK."

Her husband Ricky added, it was a pitiful sight: "Soon as we got over that bridge, looked like a stuffed cat... He was in so bad a shape. To me, it felt like he was hoping somebody would run over him. He was bad, he looked so bad, he was pitiful."

The Neebles took the puppy to the animal hospital and paid the initial deposit for his medical care to begin. They didn't know if he would make it, but said he is getting better and better each day. Ricky Neeble said his wife is an angel, especially when it comes to saving animals. He said its her calling.

"If you got a dog and it was to fall in say, a pit of alligators or something, she's gonna dive in their and save that dog," he said.

The veterinarian estimates the puppy is about six months old. Tina Neeble named him Gumby after finding him needed emergency care and on the verge of dying.

"It just popped in my mind, Gumby," she said. "I want him named Gumby so I called them back and said put his name as Gumby cause I don't want him to die without a name. So, his name is Gumby and since then, every day he's been doing a little better and now he's doing really good."

The couple have four dogs of their own and used their own money to start Gumby's care. They're now raising money to pay for his rising vet bills as Gumby continues to recover from almost dying in the road.

The couple is open to fostering Gumby but say they are hoping they can find him a permanent home, a forever family. Although Gumby has parvovirus and still needs more medical care, his prognosis is good for recovery.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to the West Spartanburg Animal Hospital for Gumby's vet bills.

