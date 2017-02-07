Eclipse and watching for a comet Friday

Friday night will bring clear, cold conditions, so we should be poised to see a penumbral lunar eclipse! This is a more subtle and difficult to see phenomenon because only a small part of the moon is shadowed by the earth.

The earth's outer shadow will slightly shade the moon around 5:34PM, but we won't be able to see it until a little after 6PM as the moon rises. The penumbral eclipse will peak around 7:43PM then end by 9:53PM.

It might be difficult to see, but look really close during the evening and you should be able to make out a small shading on the moon! Really cool stuff!

Also you might be able to see the "green comet" late Friday night around 3-5am. If you look to the eastern sky you may see a comet fly by. There is no danger to earth, since the comet will be 7.4 million miles away. Happy viewing!