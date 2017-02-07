Eclipse and watching for a comet Friday - FOX Carolina 21

Eclipse and watching for a comet Friday

Posted: Updated:

Friday night will bring clear, cold conditions, so we should be poised to see a penumbral lunar eclipse! This is a more subtle and difficult to see phenomenon because only a small part of the moon is shadowed by the earth. 

The earth's outer shadow will slightly shade the moon around 5:34PM, but we won't be able to see it until a little after 6PM as the moon rises. The penumbral eclipse will peak around 7:43PM then end by 9:53PM. 

It might be difficult to see, but look really close during the evening and you should be able to make out a small shading on the moon! Really cool stuff!

Also you might be able to see the "green comet" late Friday night around 3-5am. If you look to the eastern sky you may see a comet fly by. There is no danger to earth, since the comet will be 7.4 million miles away. Happy viewing!

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.