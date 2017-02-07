Deputies: Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspect in $250,000 gun burglary

Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man arrested Tuesday morning after a traffic stop has been connected to a home break-in.

Investigators said they stopped 43-year-old Matthew Black Sosby of Westminster after the car he was driving crossed the center line. A traffic stop was initiated on E. Bennett Road and officers received consent to search the car.

Deputies say they observed Sosby acting nervously and during the search, deputies recovered narcotics and two firearms, the report said.

One of the firearms was an antique brass flintlock pistol, which had been stolen, according to deputies. The weapon was valued at $4,000

Deputies were notified that Sosby, who was on probation, wasn't permitted to possessing firearms.

Sosby was placed under arrest and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center. Deputies say he was charged with possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

As the investigation continued, deputies said they found evidence connecting Sosby to a break-in at a home on Edgewater Driver in October.

During the break-in, a multitude of firearms were stolen including multiple antique and collectible guns. The value of the possessions reportedly stolen by Sosby was estimated at $250,000. One of the guns stolen was the one uncovered during the traffic stop.

Sosby was slapped with additional charges of first-degree burglary and grand larceny.

He is currently by held without bond at the Oconee County Detention Center and a hold has been placed on him by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.