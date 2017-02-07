Report: Trooper seriously injured after rear-ended by box truck on I-85 in Greenville, driver arrested on DUI charge

Deputies say a trooper was injured in an accident involving a box truck Monday night on I-85 in Greenville.

At about 10 p.m., deputies say they responded to I-85 N near Pelham Road in regards to an accident. When they arrived on scene they initiated an investigation and discovered that a Highway Patrol trooper was performing traffic control during a construction project when he was rear-ended by a Penske box truck, the report said.

The driver of the box truck was identified as 27-year-old William Stephen Boyd, deputies said. Investigators say they discovered Boyd was driving impaired at the time of the collision and was taken into custody.

Boyd was charged with felony DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, simple possession of marijuana and unlawful passing, the report said. He was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $26,700 bond.

Deputies say the trooper involved was injured and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

