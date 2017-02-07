Henderson Co. investigators say missing teen found

Investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office say a teen reported missing Tuesday night is safe.

Around 10:30 p.m. deputies said Diana Laura Lopez was last seen on the 100 block of Cheryl Ann Lane in East Flat Rock, NC.

By 1:30 am Wednesday morning the search for her was over. Henderson County dispatchers confirmed she was found and safe.

No other information was released.

