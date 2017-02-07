Duke Energy restores power in Greer area

Power out for over 2.5k in Greer. (Feb 8, 2017 FOX Carolina)

Duke Energy reported that service had been restored in the Greer area Wednesday after an outage Tuesday night left thousands in the dark.

At the height of the outage, Duke's online outage map was reporting 2,608 customers without power.

By 4 a.m. only 340 customers were affected. Those outages were along Highway 101 and Gap Creek Road.

By 6:45 a.m. Duke reported that power had been restored to all but 4 customers in that area.

Duke said the outages were caused due to damage caused to power equipment.

Equipment damage also left hundreds in the dark in the Simpsonville area Wednesday morning.

