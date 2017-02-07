Duke Energy restores power in Greer area - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy restores power in Greer area

Posted: Updated:
Outage in Greenville Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map) Outage in Greenville Co. (Source: Duke Energy Outage Map)
Power out for over 2.5k in Greer. (Feb 8, 2017 FOX Carolina) Power out for over 2.5k in Greer. (Feb 8, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Power out for over 2.5k in Greer. (Feb 8, 2017 FOX Carolina) Power out for over 2.5k in Greer. (Feb 8, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Duke Energy reported that service had been restored in the Greer area Wednesday after an outage Tuesday night left thousands in the dark.

At the height of the outage, Duke's online outage map was reporting 2,608 customers without power.

By 4 a.m. only 340 customers were affected. Those outages were along Highway 101 and Gap Creek Road.

By 6:45 a.m. Duke reported that power had been restored to all but 4 customers in that area.

Duke said the outages were caused due to damage caused to power equipment.

Equipment damage also left hundreds in the dark in the Simpsonville area Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.