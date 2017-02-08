North Greenville Univ. WBB head coach stepping down after current season, 36 years as head coach

The North Greenville University women's basketball coach announced Tuesday that she will be stepping down after the current season.

Jayne Arledge, who has been head coach for the Crusaders for 36 years, will remain as the senior women's administrator for athletics and as an instructor in the university's physical education program.

In a press release on the North Greenville Athletics website, it reads:

"Her tenure as women’s basketball coach was even more decorated as she guided the Crusaders to three WCJC championships, three NCCAA Southeast Region championships, and four NCCAA tournament appearances including a second-place finish in 2005. During that time, Arledge coached several All-Conference players, seven All-Americans, four All-Tournament players, and six Academic All-Americans."

The school also announced that it will honor Arledge during the Crusaders home game against Lees-McRae on Feb 18 at 2 p.m.

“Coach Arledge has contributed more to NGU and the athletic program for the last 36-years than anyone could imagine,” says athletic director Jan McDonald. “She has impacted 100’s of young women’s lives over the years. Her presence on the court will be missed but never forgotten. Her loyalty and service to NGU will forever be remembered.”

