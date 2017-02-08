SC Democratic leader responds to Duffy's remarks on Charleston church shooting

South Carolina’s Democratic Party leader is firing back after comments made by a Wisconsin congressman about the Charleston church shooting that claimed nine lives in June 2015.

Rep. Sean Duffy (R, WI) made the comments on CNN’s “New Day” Tuesday morning while defending President Trump’s travel ban.

During the interview, Duffy said "there is a difference" between terror acts by white people and those committed by Muslims.

During the interview, Duffy also said “good things” came from the Charleston shooting.

“Look at the good things that came from it. Nikki Haley took down the Confederate flag. That was great,” the congressman said enthusiastically.

Camerota: Why isn't the president talking about white terrorism?



Duffy: There's a difference. https://t.co/YEgSitUsdS — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) February 7, 2017

SC Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison released this statement after Duffy’s remark:

"Congressman Duffy's shameful minimization of this horrific tragedy is a cruel insult to the families of the victims and the survivors of the act of terror that was perpetrated at Emanuel AME Church. And it can't be written off as an unfortunate misstatement. Rather, it is a manifestation of the dangerous Republican mentality that some types of terrorism are worse than others. This is the misguided view that leads to discriminatory and counterproductive overreactions to some acts of terrorism, while others are downplayed as unfortunate occurrences that couldn't have been prevented, despite the perpetrators' adherence to a similarly extreme and dangerous ideology. Terrorism is terrorism. Nothing about it is good. And nothing about it warrants abandoning the principles that have long made America great. Duffy's comments bring shame on the House of Representatives and should be condemned in a bipartisan manner."

Duffy: 'There's a difference' on white terror and Muslim terror

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.