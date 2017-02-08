Dozens remain without power in Simpsonville

Duke Energy was working to restore power to around 950 customers in the Simpsonville area Wednesday morning.

Duke said damage to equipment led to the outage in and around Downtown Simpsonville, along Highway 14.

The outages were first reported around 4:40 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m. only 166 customers remained without power, per the Online Outage Map.

Duke estimated that service would be restored to those customers by 4 p.m.

