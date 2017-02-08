Greenville police: Teen charged with disturbing school

Greenville police said a 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after causing a disturbance at the Sullivan Center on Wilkins Street Tuesday.

The boy became argumentative with the staff, threatened to run off, then refused to calm down and stop being disruptive, police said.

The boy was then arrested and charged with disturbing school.

The Greenville County School District’s High School Alternative Program is housed at the Sullivan Center.

