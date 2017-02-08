Greenville police: Teen charged with disturbing school - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police: Teen charged with disturbing school

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday after causing a disturbance at the Sullivan Center on Wilkins Street Tuesday.

The boy became argumentative with the staff, threatened to run off, then refused to calm down and stop being disruptive, police said.

The boy was then arrested and charged with disturbing school.

The Greenville County School District’s High School Alternative Program is housed at the Sullivan Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.