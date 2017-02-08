Greenville police hosting Open Gym Basketball event for kids, te - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police hosting Open Gym Basketball event for kids, teens

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department’s Cops on the Court Youth Basketball program is hosting an “Open Gym Basketball” event at Bon Secours Wellness arena for kids and teens.

Two open gym events have been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the event venue.

Ages 8 to 12 can play basketball with police from 4 to 6 p.m.

Ages 13 to 17 can play from 6 to 9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about Cops on the Court.

