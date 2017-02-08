Man sentenced to 19 years for burglaries in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Man sentenced to 19 years for burglaries in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple burglaries in Greenville County.

According to the solicitor's office, 27-year-old Keifer Dennis Moraney pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary of a building in the second degree. 

Moraney broke into three residences in Greenville County between the dates of Feb. 24 and Mar. 19, 2016.

Moraney's sentence was enhanced due to prior convictions, the solicitor's office said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.