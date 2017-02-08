Man sentenced to 19 years for burglaries in Greenville Co.

A man was sentenced to 19 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to multiple burglaries in Greenville County.

According to the solicitor's office, 27-year-old Keifer Dennis Moraney pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary of a building in the second degree.

Moraney broke into three residences in Greenville County between the dates of Feb. 24 and Mar. 19, 2016.

Moraney's sentence was enhanced due to prior convictions, the solicitor's office said.

