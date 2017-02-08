Teen basketball player sinks buzzer-beater to win championship

An Upstate basketball player sank a buzzer-beater from well beyond the three-point line to win the Christian League Basketball for Youth high school division championship game Tuesday night.
Tammy Boehm said Nathan Aman, a Grace Church player from Riverside high school, sank the game-winning shot with 2.4 second remaining in the game. She captured video of the big play.
Grace defeated Christ Church 36-34.
