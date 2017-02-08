Teen basketball player sinks buzzer-beater to win championship - FOX Carolina 21

Teen basketball player sinks buzzer-beater to win championship

Posted: Updated:
Game-winning shot (Courtesy: Tammy Boehm) Game-winning shot (Courtesy: Tammy Boehm)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate basketball player sank a buzzer-beater from well beyond the three-point line to win the Christian League Basketball for Youth high school division championship game Tuesday night.

Tammy Boehm said Nathan Aman, a Grace Church player from Riverside high school, sank the game-winning shot with 2.4 second remaining in the game. She captured video of the big play.

 Grace defeated Christ Church 36-34.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.