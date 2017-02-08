Greenville teen enters plea deal after string of crimes ending in woman's death

A Greenville teenager is facing jail time after a string of armed robberies and the death of a woman in 2014.

Guy Robert Mitchell III, now 19, pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to voluntary manslaughter, strong arm robbery and two counts of armed robbery.

Mitchell was accused in July 2014 of robbing a man outside the Quik Trip gas station on Augusta Road around 11 a.m. Officials said the victim had just purchased food and withdrawn $20 from an ATM when Mitchell, who was seated in the passenger seat of a car, told him to put his belongings on the ground.

When the victim refused, Mitchell retrieved a long, brown gun from the trunk of the car and demanded the victim hand over the items, as well as his wallet and cellphone.

Mitchel then ordered the victim into the woods, where he told him to remain until he could flee. Investigators said Mitchell was caught on the gas station's surveillance cameras, and picked out of a photo lineup.

The next day around 3 p.m., Mitchell snatched a woman's purse and an overnight bag from her car outside First Cash Pawn on South Pleasantburg Drive. Officials said when the woman tried to grab her purse back through the open window of Mitchell's vehicle, he pulled the car out of the parking space, dragging her for several feet.

Investigators said while dragging the woman, Mitchell turned to another man in the car and said, "Hand me my pistol. I'm gonna shoot this [expletive]."

In July 2014, Mitchell, believed to have been wearing a red mask, struck a victim in the face with a long rifle during a robbery. Mitchell, who was with other suspects, demanded money from the man, who handed over a pack of cigars he just purchased. Police traced the vehicle used during the robbery to Mitchell's mother and said after a search of her home, guns matching victim statements were located in the teen's bedroom closet.

On Dec. 7, 2014, Mitchell was inside a home on Echols Drive in Greenville County. Mitchell was reportedly "dry-firing" a revolver at 20-year-old Tiffany Ford, who repeatedly asked him to stop pointing the gun at her.

Witnesses told police at some point, a clip, bullet cylinder or bullet fell to the floor. Mitchell reportedly picked it up and put it in the revolver.

Shortly thereafter, the then-17-year-old fired a shot, striking Ford in the neck and killing her. Mitchell fled the scene after shooting Ford, but later turned himself in to authorities.

At a bond hearing following the shooting, Mitchell's mother said the shooting was "just a terrible accident."

"We loved her," Sheila Mitchell said, of Ford.

Ford's mother spoke during the hearing and said she hoped for a life sentence behind bars for Mitchell.

"I just want to know why you didn't call 911," Ford's mother said. "You are the biggest coward I've ever seen. I hope you get life. I can't eat, I can't sleep. That's because of you."

Mitchell was sentenced to thirty years in the S.C. Department of Corrections.

