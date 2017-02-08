Greenwood Co. announces bloodhound officer retirement

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the retirement of Ruby, a dog from the Bloodhound Tracking Team.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ruby served for 8 years. She was approximately 2 years old when she was acquired from SLED Bloodhound Tracking Team as a gift. She assisted in the tracking of many missing people and suspect criminals.

“Anytime we retire a hound it is hard but when one has served as well as Ruby, it is a well-deserved retirement.” Sgt. Jeff Graham, Commander of the Bloodhound Tracking Team, said.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was also well-known in the community for her appearances at civic demonstrations.

Master Deputy Joseph Brooks adopted Ruby and welcomed her into a warm home, where she will be able to enjoy her retirement.

