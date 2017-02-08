Greenwood Co. announces bloodhound officer retirement - FOX Carolina 21

Greenwood Co. announces bloodhound officer retirement

Posted: Updated:
Ruby (Source: Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office) Ruby (Source: Greenwood Co. Sheriff's Office)
Ruby and new owner Master Deputy Joseph Brooks (Feb. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Ruby and new owner Master Deputy Joseph Brooks (Feb. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Ruby (Feb. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina) Ruby (Feb. 8, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the retirement of Ruby, a dog from the Bloodhound Tracking Team.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ruby served for 8 years. She was approximately 2 years old when she was acquired from SLED Bloodhound Tracking Team as a gift. She assisted in the tracking of many missing people and suspect criminals.

 “Anytime we retire a hound it is hard but when one has served as well as Ruby, it is a well-deserved retirement.” Sgt. Jeff Graham, Commander of the Bloodhound Tracking Team, said.

The Sheriff’s Office said she was also well-known in the community for her appearances at civic demonstrations.

Master Deputy Joseph Brooks adopted Ruby and welcomed her into a warm home, where she will be able to enjoy her retirement.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.