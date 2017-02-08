Greenville senior citizens sing, dance in Valentine's Day themed carpool karaoke spoof

Seniors living at Cascades Verdae in Greenville made their carpool karaoke debut in a new video from. Senior Living Communities.

The ‘Valentine’s Day Carpool Karaoke at Senior Living Communities’ video was filmed at Cascades Verdae and was posted on YouTube on Tuesday.

The video was inspired by the ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ segment, Carpool Karaoke, according to a news release.

In the video, officials said three community members and Social Director, Jermaine Fluker danced, sang and chatted about some memorable Valentine’s Day experiences.

