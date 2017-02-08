Marshals: Wanted sex offender 'Moon Black' captured after skipping flight

The United States Marshals Service said a sex offender was captured Wednesday after failing to show up to a halfway home.

Matthew Ezekiel Stager, 45, was convicted in North Carolina in 1999 of indecent liberties with a minor and subsequently required to register as a sex offender for life.

Marshals said in 2012, Stager was arrested in Texas for failure to register as a sex offender. The following year, he was convicted and sentenced to 5 years in prison and 5 years of supervised released.

Stager was reportedly granted a one-day furlough on Feb. 2 to travel to Austin, Texas, and signed a consent form acknowledging he could be charged with escape if he failed to report to Austin Transitional House.

He never boarded his scheduled flight, though, according to authorities. Stager was last seen at the Richmond International Airport and his whereabouts were unknown.

Authorities said Stager is a known drug abuser with a history of mental health concerns. He has extensive body tattoos, including many covering his face and neck. He is reportedly a drifter who has been arrested in multiple states. He is known to go by the aliases Moon Black and Jesse Crew.

On Thursday, U.S. Marshals confirmed Stager was taken into custody in D.C. after being spotted walking down the street near the Superior Court. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stager is awaiting extradition to Richmond where he faces a federal escape charge.

