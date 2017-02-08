Fire chief: Hot metal from construction work sparked fire that ripped through Greenville Co. church

Members of a youth group at the church put up a sign reading "Advent Strong" (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 9, 2017)

Firefighters said Thursday that a fire that ripped though the roof of a Greenville County church on Wednesday was accidental and caused by construction happening inside the building.

A large fire was reported at Advent United Methodist Church in the 2200 block of Woodruff Road around 12:45 p.m. Advent UMC's cathedral was being renovated and when construction crews returned from lunch, they reportedly saw the smoke.

Chief Phill Jolley of Pelham-Batesville Fire Department said his department, along with firefighters from Mauldin, Boiling Springs and Clear Spring fire departments all responded to the scene.

On Thursday, Jolley said a piece of hot metal fell while construction crews were doing "hot work" and started the fire.

Workers had been cutting steel before the fire started.

Approximately 50 personnel total were working on scene. Two firefighters were treated for exhaustion and dehydration.

Due to the fire spreading through the attic and roof, Jolley said it was not easily accessible to firefighters on the ground. Ladder trucks were being used to spray water on the flames from above. Crews worked to get the fire knocked down to the point where firefighters may be able to enter.

Jolley said no one was inside of the building when crews arrived on scene. The church confirmed via social media its members and staff were safe.

Five or six other fire departments worked to cover the stations at Pelham-Batesville, Mauldin, Boiling Springs and Clear Spring as their crews battled the flames.

“I can’t say enough about the cooperation level between these four departments and many others," Jolley said. "We have a remarkable group of firefighters in Greenville County.”

The church, which has 1,000 members, has been holding services in the gymnasium while the renovations are underway.

All church activities for Wednesday night were canceled due to the fire.

Members of a youth group at the church are organizing a prayer vigil Thursday night. The vigil will be at 7 p.m. in the church gymnasium.

The youth group met at the church before dawn on Thursday to pray together and hang a sign that read "Advent Strong."

