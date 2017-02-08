McDowell Co. deputies ask for help finding runaway teen

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public assistance in locating 17-year-old runaway teen.

Deputies said that Dakota Raine Ricketts was last seen Friday at 7:10 p.m. at her home on Barlett Hollow Road in Old Fort.

Deputies described Ricketts as a female who stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has long blond hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Ricketts’ whereabouts is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

