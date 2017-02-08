Coroner identifies man found dead at Spartanburg veterinary office that doubled as his home

The Spartanburg Police Department said a death investigation was underway on Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to Hillbrook Veterinary Clinic on East Main Street after a client arrived at the clinic but was unable to open the door.

When police made entry, they reportedly found a man deceased inside the clinic.

The coroner reported Wednesday evening that his office had been able to make a positive identification of the deceased individual, but had been unable to contact the next of kin out of state.

The coroner did confirm, however, that there did not appear to be any signs of foul play to the body after an autopsy this afternoon.

On Thursday, the coroner's office identified the victim as 57-year-old John Grave Shelburne. The coroner said Shelburne was found deceased at the veterinary clinic, which serves as both his home and workplace.

An autopsy was performed as well as a toxicology on Shelburne. Results are pending at this time.

