Cold, windy conditions persist through the end of the week

High pressure builds in to the southeast, bringing sunshine for most. A cold wind out of the northwest will push the winter chill back into the area for the remainder of the week.

Expect mostly sunshine today with wind gusts between 30-40 mph. Along the TN border, the wind will enhance a few snow showers while everyone else clears to sunshine. Highs stay in the low 50s Upstate and low 40s in western NC.

Friday will start off COLD in the 20s area-wide, then sunshine will warm us into the low 50s area-wide by afternoon. A strong breeze is expected to linger into Friday afternoon.

Spring-like air will return for the weekend with highs back in the 60s and 70s with sunshine both days. Our next rain chance arrives next week.

