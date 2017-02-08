Limestone College student gets surprised by soldier husband's homecoming

A Limestone College student got the biggest surprise of her life when her soldier husband appeared at a basketball game on Tuesday night.

Sierra Wright thought she was participating in a promotional free throw shooting contest at the Saints basketball game in the Timken Center. Instead, something completely unexpected for her happened, her husband PFC Kentrell Goodwin entered the gymnasium.

PFC Goodwin had just returned home from a tour in South Korea with 2nd Battalion, 1st Artillery Regiment, according to Limestone College.

The surprise reunion was organized by Limestone’s Sports Information and Athletics External Relations Departments.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.