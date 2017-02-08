Book drive aims to foster trust between Greenville police, kids

Teresa Hoover reads with her sons. Hoover started a crowdfunding campaign to purchase books Greenville police can donate to children (FOX Carolina)

Teresa Hoover has a passion for reading to her kids, a passion she hopes will spread to kids throughout Greenville by way of a special book drive.

"Children need books in their homes," said Hoover. She has three children and lives in Taylors.

Hoover, a team leader with the network marketing company Usborne Books, has set up a YouCaring site asking the community to donate money that will purchase books that will fill Greenville Police patrol cars.

"I'm collecting donations," she said. "There are about 80 police vehicles, and I'm hoping they can have a little [book] supply for each of the vehicles." Hoover said the goal is to raise $4,000 for the purchase of children's and young adult books.

Greenville Police said they are grateful for her initiative.

"If [police] go out on a call and there is a child that has been a victim of a crime, and their parents have been just arrested or something like that - and [police] want to try to comfort that child, instead of giving a stuffed animal...they'll give them a book. They can sit there and read with the child if they have the time to do so," said Johnathan Bragg, spokesman for Greenville Police.

Hoover said she hopes her "Police Give Books" initiative will help foster more literacy around the community and more trust between youth and police.

