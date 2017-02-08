Greenville officers warn about scams during tax season

As the tax season continues, the Greenville Police Department would like to warn and educate people on how to be prepared for the fraud calls that may come from people claiming to be with the IRS.

The Police Department stated the scammers call the victims, threaten that an arrest warrant will be issued and demand a wire transfer or other type of payment to avoid arrest. They are asking people to not give money or any information.

Officers said these individuals have been using multiple phone numbers, some of these numbers are untraceable and some sound like a call center from a different country. They said scammers have been using IRS titles and fake badge numbers to appear legitimate.

The following are some IRS facts and tips provided by the Greenville Police Department to avoid falling victim to these scams.

The IRS will not:

Call you to demand immediate payment. The IRS will not call you if you owe taxes without first sending you a bill in the mail.

Demand that you pay taxes and not allow you to question or appeal the amount you owe.

Require that you pay your taxes a certain way. For instance, require that you pay with a prepaid debit card.

Ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in police or other agencies to arrest you for not paying.

If you receive a call like this:

Do not give out any information. Hang up immediately.

If possible, write down the number the scammer is calling from

After you receive a call, the IRS ask that you do the following:

Contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to report the call using their IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting web page. You can also call 800-366-4484.

Report it to the Federal Trade Commission using their FTC Complaint Assistant. Please add "IRS Telephone Scam" in the notes.

