Upstate man sentenced for sexually abusing 6-year-old

The Solicitor's Office announced the sentence for a Spartanburg County man who sexually abused a child.

Richard Ferguson, 55, of Moore, was charged in October 2014 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Deputies said the 6-year-old victim gave graphic descriptions of the assaults in forensic interviews after a relative reported the crime. The abuse reportedly occurred at locations in Boiling Springs.

Ferguson was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in prison. He has a prior criminal record including a conviction for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

