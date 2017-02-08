Home of elderly man spared after fire thanks to Anderson Co. employee's quick thinking

Surveillance footage of take down of fire on Hamby Road in Honea Path. (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Walter Palmore was able to get to safety after his Honea Path home caught fire last week. (FOX Carolina/ 2/8/17)

One Upstate man is grateful to still have a place to call home after the quick thinking of Anderson County Sheriff's Office Crime Analyst Katie Mills.

Sheriff Chad McBride says Mills was running behind after work on Friday, February 3 when it all happened.

Mills would get home a little later than usual that day, but for her elderly neighbor she'd be just in time.

McBride said that as Mills approached her house on Hamby Road in Honea Path, she saw smoke coming from the roof of the home next door.

She immediately sprung into action.

After Mills confirmed that her neighbor Walter Palmore was safely out of the home, she and another neighbor worked together to find a ladder and hose to battle the blaze, themselves.

The courageous pair was able to get onto the roof and take down the fire by the time firefighters had arrived on scene.

Now, thanks to Mills and another neighbor's fast action, Palmore still has a home to live in.

