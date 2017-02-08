Report: Man sentenced to 10 years for multiple burglaries, charges for assaulting officer with brass knuckles pending

Officials say a man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for multiple burglaries and one grand larceny, and that charges for the suspect assaulting an Anderson County deputy a few years back are pending.

Back in August of 2015, a deputy was attempting to arrest Michael Andrew Poole Jr. for outstanding warrants.

They were situated along Warren Watt Road in Iva when Poole assaulted the deputy in a wooded area with brass knuckles, knocking him unconscious.

"The suspect turned around and actually came around and hit him with what the officer is describing as brass knuckles and actually knocked our officer out," said Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper.

Following a six-day search spanning two counties, Abbeville County deputies along with SLED and K-9 officers captured Poole after receiving reports of a suspicious person. They found him hiding in a vehicle outside of a home in the area where law enforcement had previously focused their search efforts. Reports say he went peacefully and without putting up a struggle.

He was charged with resisting arrests and possession of stolen property in Abbeville County. The charges for the brass knuckles incident are still pending and will be set for trial at a later date.

Michael Andrew Poole Jr. faced several charges in Anderson County, including attempted murder, resisting arrest, burglary, receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights. Deputies said Poole also had nine outstanding bench warrants on previous charges.

Wendy Hall of Firetower Road was also taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and receiving stolen goods. Investigators said Hall had been letting Poole hide out on her property.

On Wednesday, a solicitor announced that Poole had been sentenced in court to 15 years, suspended to 10 years of an active prison sentence with 5 additional years of probation.

PREVIOUSLY:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.